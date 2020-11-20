Police arrest man in fatal Kansas City apartment shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police have arrested a man they say was high on psychedelic mushrooms when he allegedly shot and killed another man in a Kansas City apartment. Television station KSHB reports that police arrested 19-year-old Graham Dill on suspicion of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the Wednesday night shooting death of 19-year-old Logan Shank. Investigators say Shank had been in Dill’s bedroom when others in the apartment heard a gunshot and found Shank wounded. Shank later died at a hospital. Police say Dill appeared disoriented and incoherent during his arrest and questioning, and detectives found a large bag of psychedelic mushrooms, a gun and a spent shell in Dill’s bedroom.