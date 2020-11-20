Police make arrest in double shooting that killed woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police in Kansas City have made an arrested in a double shooting earlier this week that left a woman dead and a man injured. Police say 28-year-old James Gregory, of Independence, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder, first-degree assault and several other counts. He is suspected in the late Monday night shooting in a northeastern Kansas City neighborhood that killed 36-year-old Michelle Capell and injured a man, who is expected to recover. The man told police that he and Capell were talking when a car drove by and the driver opened fire. Detectives found video from several cameras in the area that showed the shooting and determined the car seen in the videos belongs to Gregory’s fiance.