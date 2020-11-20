Prosecutors: Men in gun conspiracy had white supremacy ties

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say four men with connections to white supremacists are accused of illegally making firearms and two of them discussed shooting protesters at a Black Lives Matter rally. A news release from the U.S. Department of Justice said Friday that the men have been charged in a superseding indictment with conspiring to make, transport and sell firearms and then hide the sales from the federal government. The indictment also says two of the men indicted discussed on social media shooting protesters at a Black Lives Matter rally in Boise, Idaho, in August. Authorities say one of the four men is currently a Marine and two are former Marines.