QPS urges families to follow health guidelines on Thanksgiving break

QUINCY (WGEM) -- Thanksgiving Break is less than a week away for Quincy Public Schools.

Superintendent Roy Webb is emphasizing the importance for families and students to abide by the health department's COVID-19 precautions.

Webb said this week's spike in COVID-19 cases impacted the district's staff and bus drivers.

"Our real push is to work those three weeks and have in-person school," said Webb.

"If we were to have another spike worse than what it's been this last week, which has impacted us, it would be very tough. So we're asking parents to do what they can to help us out."

Webb said families must take precautions this holiday weekend if they want schools to remain open.

"Try to avoid people that you haven't seen before, I know that's tough. Try to socially distance, try to wear a mask when you can, and try to avoid those crowds. Those are all very important for us and if we can do those things we can get through Thanksgiving maybe even get to Christmas."

Webb said the district stands by the Adams County Health Department and has been encouraging students and families to continue to take precautions.

QPS students will go on Thanksgiving break on November 25 and return to the classroom on November 30th.