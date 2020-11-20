Skip to Content

Soccer players’ union in England wants reduction in heading

1:41 pm National news from the Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — The union representing soccer players in England wants less heading of balls in training amid growing concerns about brain injury diseases among former professionals. The decision by the Professional Footballers’ Association follows a meeting of its management committee which assesses research into dementia and neurodegenerative diseases. It was announced this month that Manchester United and England great Bobby Charlton had been diagnosed with dementia. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content