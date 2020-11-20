St. Louis County attorney charges man in 5-year-old’s death

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis County prosecutor’s office has charged a man with child abuse resulting in death in the Wednesday death of a 5-year-old boy in his care. Prosecutors have also charged 24-year-old Yoshuah Dallas with a count of unlawful possession of a firearm. Dallas was arrested after he took the unresponsive boy to Children’s Hospital, where the child died. An autopsy showed the boy had suffered blunt force trauma to his abdomen resulting in a lacerated liver and a broken rib. The boy also had bruising around his mouth. Police say Dallas admitted he had been the sole caretaker for the boy for the last day before he died.