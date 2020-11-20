Toronto goes back into lockdown because of a surge in cases

TORONTO (AP) — Canada’s largest city is going back into lockdown because of a surge in COVID-19 cases. The provincial Ontario government announced Friday Toronto and the Peel Region suburb will go into lockdown on Monday. Health officials announced they won’t allow indoor organized events or social gatherings except for members of the same household. Restaurants and bars are only allowed to offer takeout and delivery. Retail will only be open for curbside pick up or delivery only except for big box stores. Schools will remain open. The stricter measures come as Ontario reports 1,418 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, including 393 in Toronto.