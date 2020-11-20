Truck plows into funeral procession in China, killing 9

BEIJING (AP) — Authorities in central China say nine people have been killed after a truck plowed into a funeral procession. The accident early Friday morning in Henan province’s Huabin county left another four people injured, according to a county government news release. It said authorities were investigating why the truck failed to avoid the procession, which was moving along a local highway at around 5 a.m. The release said the public security ministry in Beijing has also sent a team to look into the incident, in an apparent show of concern over its potential effect on public order in the province, one of China’s most populous with more than 100 million people.