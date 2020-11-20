Trump makes late-term bid to lower prescription drug costs

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s administration is trying to close out major unfinished business on lowering prescription drug costs. Two regulations issued Friday promise savings for Medicare recipients. One would tie payments for drugs administered in a doctor’s office to lower prices paid abroad. The second would require that drugmaker rebates for pharmacy medications covered by Medicare go directly to patients. It’s hard to say whether the rules will stand expected legal challenges or whether the incoming Biden administration will accept, amend, or try to roll them back entirely. Trump’s actions, though significant, amount to less than what he had promised as a candidate back in 2016.