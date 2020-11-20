Vatican investigates papal “like” of barely-clad Brazilian

ROME (AP) — The Vatican is investigating how Pope Francis’ official Instagram account “liked” a photo of a scantily-clad Brazilian model.A Vatican official said Friday the “like” didn’t originate from the Holy See, and as such, the Vatican was working “in close connection” with Instagram to get to the bottom of who liked the photo. Francis’ official Instagram account, “franciscus,” which features photos and videos of the pope in action, has 7.4 million followers but doesn’t follow anyone. Earlier this month, “franciscus” was shown as having “liked” a photo of Natalia Garibotto, a Brazilian model whose Instagram account features dozens of photos of her in thong bikinis and provocative poses.