Skip to Content

Week 12: Big Ten unbeatens, Bedlam and Lawrence returns

1:18 am Illinois news from the Associated Press

The Big Ten’s four unbeaten teams square off Saturday in two games that could go a long way toward settling the division races. No. 9 Indiana faces No. 3 Ohio State in a top-10 matchup featuring the conference’s overwhelming favorite against its best early season story. Over in the Big Ten West, it’s No. 10 Wisconsin at No. 19 Northwestern in a matchup of the conference’s two best defenses. Several other key conference games highlight this weekend’s schedule, including No. 14 Oklahoma State at No. 18 Oklahoma in Bedlam.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content