Weekend Weather

Rain will begin to develop this weekend it shouldn't be a washout, each ne data run shows less and less rain over the area. So you should be able to didge the drops this weekend there will be some dry time in between showers, but it looks like most of the area will see some rain this weekend. It'll feel much more like fall too. Rainfall totals of up to 2 inches will be well south of the area, most folks will see a half inch on the high side and the northern tier of the Tri-States will probably see a quarter of an inch or less. Also, temperatures will be much cooler than in recent days. Saturday's highs will only be in the low 50s.