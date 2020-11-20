WGEM Sports At Ten (Part II) Thursday (Nov. 19) Hannibal Pirates Continue To Focus In On Their Post-Season Date On The Class 4 State Quarterfinal Gridiron Against The Rams Of MICDS On Saturday

Dr. E.A. Porter Stadium on Saturday afternoon. That's where Pirate fans will be on hand to watch Hannibal High School host MICDS on the prep gridiron during the Class 4 State Quarterfinals.

The Rams will check in at (5-0) while the Pirates are sporting a (8-2) slate. HHS earned a trip to the "Elite 8" by beating Moberly last week 48-13 on the road. The Pirates are (4-0) playing on their home turf this season, and Acting head coach Jason Noland feels they will be up to the challenge of facing the Rams this weekend with the winner advancing to the state semi-finals.

Noland stated earlier this week, "we've been in great games, been in a lot of good competition, they just know we gotta play." Noland went on to add, "doesn't matter about what the score is or who gets the fame, who gets the glory, it's just, we gotta play next week and that is our gal--just win and that's it."

Kickoff at Porter Stadium is slated for 1:00 p.m. in Hannibal.