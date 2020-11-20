WGEM Sports At Ten (Part III) Thursday (November 19) Hannibal Pirates Preparing For The Start Of The 2020-21 Prep Basketball Season And Western Illinois Women’s Basketball Team Making Schedule Adjustments Due To COVID-19

After participating in basketball jamboree action on Wednesday at Korf Gymnasium against Elsberry and Palmyra, the Pirates were back in action on the hardwood during practice earlier today continuing to prepare to face Highland on Monday. The WGEM SportsCam caught up with two Pirates who shared a few thoughts on the the joy of still having the opportunity to play during the COVID-19 global pandemic.

On the college hardwood, the Western Illinois women's basketball team has been forced to adjust their upcoming schedule due to coronaviris. WIU will now start their 2020-21 campaign at the Compass Challenge on Dec. 4 against Southern Illinois. We'll have the story...

In the Big Ten Conference, Iowa's Luka Garza received some good news today from The Atlanta Tipoff Club. They announced that Garza has been selected as a member of the 2021 Naismith Trophy Watch List. Garza was a a finalist for the 2020 Men’s Player of the Year honor.

Over the last couple weeks, Garza has been named the only unanimous Associated Press Preseason All-American, Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year, and named to the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award Watch List, an award that he won last April.

“