WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (November 19) Palmyra Panthers Offense Firing On All Cylinders During The 2020 Post-Season

Palmyra's offense scheme is one that has a number of ways to attack opponents on the prep gridiron and be successful. The (11-0) record is proof of that this season as PHS heads to a Class 2 State Quarterfinal showdown against (7-4) Hallsville this Saturday in the Flower City. Panthers All-CCC performer Abe Haerr offered his thoughts recently on his teams offensive attack and the flexibility the squad enjoys as they continue their post-season push towards a possible state championship game date in Jeff City next month.