Adams County announces three COVID-19 related deaths, 78 new cases

QUINCY (WGEM) -- The Adams County Health Department reported three new COVID-19 related deaths on Saturday, raising the county's death toll to 43.

Officials said the victims were a man in his 50s, a man in his 80s and a woman in her 80s.

The health department also reported 78 new confirmed cases of COVID-19:

14 individuals less than 20 years old

13 individuals 20-29 years old

8 individuals 30-39 years old

15 individuals 40-49 years old

13 individuals 50-59 years old

7 individuals 60-69 years old

7 individuals 70-79 years old

1 individual over 80 years old

The Health Department said the new cases brings the county's case total to 4,294 positive cases.

They said 1,159 cases are active.

The preliminary seven-day positivity for cases as a percent of total test is 9.63%

At this time there are 80 people hospitalized with 11 in the intensive care unit.