AP Explains: The FBI is investigating Texas AG Ken Paxton

11:41 am National news from the Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) — The FBI recently opened a criminal investigation into allegations that Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton abused his office to benefit a wealthy donor, two people with knowledge of the probe told The Associated Press. The case arises from a sprawling mire of investigations, counter investigations, lawsuits and criminal allegations. It involves a remarkable rebellion by Paxton’s top deputies, a Texas businessman with a troubled real estate empire and a woman with whom the attorney general is said to have had an extramarital affair. Paxton has broadly denied wrongdoing, refused calls for his resignation and promised to fight on.

