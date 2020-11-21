COVID-19 deaths of Serbian clerics highlight virus worries

The coronavirus-related deaths of two Serbian Orthodox Church clerics in Europe are highlighting concerns about what religious institutions and the faithful are doing and not doing to spread of the deadly virus. Many mourners in Belgrade paying their respects to Serbian Orthodox Church Patriarch Irinej didn’t wear masks and some even kissed the glass shield covering his remains. Irinej died three weeks after the funeral of another cleric in nearby Montenegro in which mourners kissed his remains laying in an open casket. In the United States, there have been recent reports of more coronavirus cases and deaths linked to religious services.