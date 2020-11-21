In cities nationwide, voters sanction more police oversight

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Voters in communities across the country have approved measures toughening civilian oversight of law enforcement agencies. Entities such as civilian police review boards have been around for decades. But the power of such boards varies greatly, including their ability to issue subpoenas. The role of such boards came back into focus following weeks of spring protests over racial injustice and police brutality. Voters in Columbus, Ohio, approved the first-ever such review board. It includes an Office of Inspector General for police review. Similar measures passed in San Jose, California; Portland, Oregon; Seattle; and Philadelphia.