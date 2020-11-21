India says Pakistani shelling kills soldier in Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — The Indian army says one soldier was killed and another wounded by Pakistani shelling along the highly militarized frontier dividing Kashmir between the two rivals. An Indian army spokesperson accused Pakistani troops of firing mortar rounds and other weapons Saturday along the Line of Control in southern Rajouri district. He called the incident an unprovoked violation of a 2003 cease-fire accord and said that Indian troops retaliated. Pakistan did not comment immediately. The reported attack comes a week after nine civilians and six soldiers were killed as Indian and Pakistani soldiers exchanged artillery fire along the de facto border.