Skip to Content

Man sentenced to life for killing of transgender teen

New
12:52 pm Missouri news from the Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A man has been ordered to spend life in prison without parole for killing a transgender teen whose burned remains were found three years ago in southwest Missouri. The Springfield News-Leader reports that Andrew Vrba, now 21, was sentenced Friday in Greene County for first-degree murder and armed criminal action for the killing of 17-year-old Ally Steinfeld. She had been missing for weeks when her remains were found in September 2017 in the Texas County town of Cabool, a rural area about 70 miles (115 kilometers) east of Springfield, Missouri. Authorities say the crime wasn’t motivated by Steinfeld’s gender identity. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content