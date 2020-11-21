Missouri, Bazelak start fast to beat South Carolina 17-10

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Connor Bazelak threw for 203 yards and a touchdown as Missouri held off a late run by South Carolina for a 17-10 victory Saturday night. The Tigers opened up a 17-0 lead and held on for the win after not playing for three weeks due to a bye week and a COVID-19 caused postponement. South Carolina played its first game since firing coach Will Muschamp last Sunday and needed a half to shake itself back in playing shape. Freshman passer Luke Doty rallied the Gamecocks with 10 second-half points. But he threw an interception with less than a minute to go.