Rainy Night foreshadows a Wet Week

A stationary front is positioned across Northern Arkansas and southern Missouri this evening, and to the North of that front weak lift will cause widespread rain showers through the night Saturday into Sunday. Most areas in the Tri-States will receive around a quarter of an inch of rain. Some areas closer to I-70 may get closer to a half inch. Isolated showers remain possible through the first half of the day Sunday. Skies will gradually clear towards the late afternoon and evening hours. Temps will remain cool, in the upper 40's to near 50 for the afternoon.

Monday will feature mostly cloudy skies, especially into the afternoon hours as a new system develops and moves into the Tri-States. Monday evening showers will begin across northern Missouri and then spread throughout the area during the day Tuesday and Wednesday. There may be an isolated rumble of thunder or two with some embedded storms. However, most of the area will receive more of a soaking rain Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain totals will approach a half inch to three quarters of an inch.

The storm system clears out in time for Thanksgiving, with mostly clear skies and temperatures remaining in the upper 40's to low 50's. Clouds increase Friday and Saturday ahead of another system, with temperatures hovering around 50 degrees.