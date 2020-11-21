University of Missouri fraternity closes indefinitely

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Another University of Missouri fraternity chapter has been closed indefinitely. Delta Sigma Phi Foundation executive director Phillip Rodriguez said in an email that the decision stemmed from “a pattern of behavior that goes against the values of our fraternity.” The MU Student Conduct Committee found that the fraternity had violated campus policy. University spokeswoman Sara Diedrich said the committee recommended that the chapter lose recognition for a minimum of three years. The Columbia Missourian reports that the fraternity chapter is one of at least eight at the university to be either suspended or closed within the last five years.