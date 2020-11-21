WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (November 20) South Shelby’s Season Opener On The Prep Hardwood Put On Hold In The “Show Me State” While Palmyra And Hannibal Prepare For State Quarterfinal Showdowns On The Turf

The start of the 2020-21 high school basketball season started off in a less than spectacular fashion in Shelbina this evening. The girls basketball team at South Shelby was scheduled to play host to Community, but due to COVID-19 health and safety concerns, the contest was postponed by mid-afternoon. WGEM's Garrett Tiehes has more details on a story that could become a sign of the times ahead during the ongoing coronavirus global pandemic.

The (11-0) Palmyra Panthers have practiced all week in anticipation of their showdown against (7-4) Hallsville on Saturday on the prep gridiron. the two squads will collide in "The Flower City" during the Class 2 Quarterfinals. PHS standout Ross Arch took timeout recently to offer a few thoughts regarding the match-up, and the expectations he holds going into this contest where the winner advances to the state semifinals. "It will be a fun game, we've already seen the opponent, I think they're going to be a completely different team though, it's going to be a smash mouth football, and whoever wants it more is going to come out on top."

The Panthers will kickoff against the Indians tomorrow at 1:00 p.m. in Palmyra.

In Hannibal tomorrow afternoon, Porter Stadium will be rocking as the (8-2) Pirates play host to the (5-0) Rams of MICDS. HHS quarterback Courtland Watson has been a big contributor in assisting the HHS offensive unit play up to their full potential the past few weeks, both in the rushing and passing department. Courtland feels that the the time has arrived for the Pirates offense thanks to the stellar job turned in by their offensive line. "I think everything is just coming together, our offensive line is doing a great job making the holes, blocking and then the people on teh outside are really knowing (sp) their routes, and running the routes well, so we're executing well on offense."

The Pirates and the Rams will collide Saturday at 1:00 p.m. in America's Hometown.