WGEM Sports At Ten: Saturday (November 21) Palmyra and Hannibal Battle In Their Respective Missouri High School Football State Quarterfinal Matchups

Missouri

Class 2 Football State Quarterfinal

Hallsville 30

Palmyra 44

Palmyra Now 12-0, Will Play On The Road Against St. Pius (Kansas City) Next Saturday At 2 P.M.

Weston King 3.5 sacks and 4.5 tackles for loss in first half.

Palmyra 6 sacks in first half.

Zane Meyers 2 receiving TD's in first half.

Brody Lehenbauer 3 Passing TD's in first half.

Class 4 Football State Quarterfinal

MICDS 48

Hannibal 34

Damien French 148 rushing yards

Courtland Watson 182 Passing Yards 4 TD's 3 INT

Aneyas Williams 4 catches for 146 yards, 3 TD's

Drake Dudley 2 catches for 36 yards, 1 TD

NAIA Men's Basketball

(4) William Penn 120

Culver-Stockton 61

Bellevue University 65

Hannibal-LaGrange 50