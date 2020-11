2 Kansas City fire department employees die from COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Two members of the Kansas City Fire Department died this weekend after battling the coronavirus. A communications specialist and paramedic who worked for the department, Scott Davidson, died Sunday, according to the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 42. A day earlier, city officials said fire Captain Robert “Bobby” Rocha died after battling COVID-19 for several weeks. The firefighters union said three members of the Kansas City Fire Department have now died with the coronavirus. The union said the deaths show that the virus has affected all divisions of the fire department. Since the pandemic began, 176 members of the Kansas City Fire Department have tested positive for COVID-19.