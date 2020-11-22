Hong Kong’s Joshua Wong to plead guilty to protest charges

HONG KONG (AP) — Prominent Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong says he plans to plead guilty to charges related to a demonstration outside police headquarters during anti-government protests last year. Ahead of a court hearing Monday, Wong said that he and fellow activist Ivan Lam would both plead guilty to organizing, taking part in and inciting protesters to join an unauthorized protest outside police headquarters in Wan Chai last June. Both Wong and Lam were members of the now-disbanded Demosisto party. The two previously pleaded not guilty. Another activist, Agnes Chow, already pleaded guilty to charges of inciting others and taking part in the protest.