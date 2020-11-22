Hundreds of cities still eligible for COVID-19 relief money

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois state officials are reminding local governments of a Dec. 1 deadline to submit applications for federal relief from the coronavirus pandemic.Congress approved so-called Local CURE funds as part of a COVID-19 relief package last spring. The money must be spent by Dec. 30.The Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity reports that it has initiated the process with the 1,400 eligible government but many have yet to complete required steps