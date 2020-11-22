Illinois gets 2020-21 campaign underway against NC A&T

NC A&T (0-0) vs. Illinois (0-0)

State Farm Center, Champaign, Illinois; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois hosts NC A&T in each team’s 2020-21 season opener. NC A&T went 17-15 last year and finished second in the MEAC, while Illinois ended up 21-10 and finished fourth in the Big Ten.

LAST TIME: Illinois put up 95 points and won by 31 over NC A&T when these two teams faced each other a year ago.

DID YOU KNOW: Illinois limited its 10 non-conference opponents to an average of just 67.5 points per game last year. The Fighting Illini offense scored 80 points per contest en route to a 7-3 record against non-Big Ten competition. NC A&T went 3-11 against non-conference teams last season.

