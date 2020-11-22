Macomb church provides 215 families with Thanksgiving meal

MACOMB (WGEM) -- Members of a Macomb church spent their Sunday volunteering to pass out over 200 turkeys and bags of food to families in need.

Maple Avenue Christian Church children's minister Jason Seggelke said they we're able to serve 215 families this year.

"With everything that's been going on this year, obviously we had a big demand for these baskets," he said.

Seggelke said the church has been doing this for almost two decades and this year's turnout was double what they've seen in years past.

"We're just excited about how God has worked through this community and has provided more than enough to fulfill each of the needs we have," he said.

Macomb resident Brenda Krull said the event was a huge help for her and her family.

"I'm living over there at the homeless shelter," she said. "Things in my life have been turned around so crazy so I haven't had time to think about getting a Thanksgiving dinner together, I'm unable to as a matter of fact."

Colchester resident Jennifer Anderson said it was also a safe way to make sure her family's needs are being met during the pandemic.

"So a lot of people, including us, don't have to take our small children to the grocery store and get food and risk everything," she said.

"It's great because people are really being able to afford it," Krull said. "They're thinking, 'What am I going to make for Thanksgiving because we have nothing,' so this has been very very good."'

Seggelke said if you missed the event there will be another chance coming up in December when they give out cooked meals to families in need on Christmas Eve.