Many Americans flying for holiday despite CDC pleas

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Millions of Americans bought tickets to fly somewhere for Thanksgiving before the nation’s top public health agency pleaded with them not to travel for the holiday. So what are they doing now? In many cases, they’re still crowding airports and boarding planes. That’s despite relatively lenient cancellation policies that major airlines have implemented since the coronavirus pandemic emerged earlier this year. A day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned against travel, daily U.S. airport screenings topped 1 million for only the second time since the pandemic turned airports quiet in mid-March.