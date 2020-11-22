QMG Play Of The Week Winner – Palmyra’s Collin Arch

The Quincy Medical Group, Play Of The Week belongs to Palmyra Football Sophomore, Collin Arch.

Arch won with 424 votes.

The Sophomore Wide Receiver and Defensive Back caught a long first down pass from scrambling quarterback Brody Lehenbauer, in the Class 2 District 6 Championship.

Arch's catch wasn't just a first down catch, but one that required concentration as it was thrown nearly out of bounds. Arch was able to keep one foot in to secure the completion.

Arch also tallied an interception on the defensive side, which he was rewarded for with a touchdown reception on the ensuing offensive drive.

Arch's efforts would help Palmyra beat Monroe City 26-22 in the district title showdown.

After the win, Palmyra became 11 and 0, and would go on to face Hallsville in the Class 2 State Quarterfinal game.