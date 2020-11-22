Quiet Monday Before Storm System Moves In

Skies will continue to gradually clear out Sunday evening as dry air moves into the Tri-State area. Light winds and clear skies will allow temperatures to drop into the upper 20's to low 30's overnight. Isolated patches of fog are possible through Monday morning. Monday will start off partly cloudy but clouds will increase through the day ahead of an approaching storm system. A few areas may see some isolated showers Monday afternoon, but most of the rain will hold off until Monday night. Temps on Monday will remain in the mid 40's.

Through the day Tuesday, rain chances will remain elevated as an area of low pressure moves closer to the Tri-States. The heaviest rain chances will be Tuesday evening and overnight. There may be a few rumbles of thunder Tuesday night but most storms should stay to the South of the Tri-States. The low pressure system exits the Tri-States Wednesday, leaving behind some residual showers and gusty winds. Temperatures Tuesday will remain generally in the upper 40's and then warm into the 50's for Wednesday.

An upper level high is expected to develop behind the storm and will help to keep the skies partly cloudy and the weather calm for Thanksgiving. Temperatures will remain in the low 50's. Clouds begin to move in again on Friday and Saturday with temperatures gradually falling back to the 40's next weekend.