Raiders RT Sam Young, Chiefs WR Watkins among inactives

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Right tackle Sam Young is inactive for the Las Vegas Raiders in their AFC West showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs. Both teams have shuffled their rosters extensively in the past week due to injuries and COVID-19 concerns, putting both rivals in flux before the rematch of the Chiefs’ only loss of the season. The Chiefs’ inactive players include receiver Sammy Watkins. Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst and running back Jalen Richard also are inactive for the Raiders, along with quarterback Marcus Mariota, defensive tackle Daniel Ross and offensive lineman John Simpson.