Syria’s Assad names new FM to replace late diplomat

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syria’s President Bashar Assad has named a new foreign minister. Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad was appointed Sunday to replace a longtime diplomat who passed away last week after holding the post for more than a decade. Like his predecessor, Mekdad is a career diplomat who’s been a close confidant of Assad and a harsh critic of the opposition during Syria’s nearly 10-year conflict. The war has killed nearly half a million people and displaced half the country’s population. Syria’s ambassador to the United Nations will take over the role of deputy foreign minister.