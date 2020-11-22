Tim Melia blanks San Jose in shootout, Sporting KC advances

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Tim Melia stopped all three of San Jose’s shootout attempts and Sporting Kansas City converted all of its tries to beat the Earthquakes on Sunday after they finished overtime tied at 3 in the Western Conference semifinals. Top-seeded Sporting advanced to face play No. 4 Minnesota or No. 5 Colorado. Gianluca Busio scored in the first minute of stoppage time to give Sporting Kansas City a 3-2 lead, but Chris Wondolowski scored about six minutes later, heading home a high cross to force extra time. In the shootout, Johnny Russell opened the tiebreaker with a goal, Melia stopped Oswaldo Alanís, and Ilie Sánchez connected for Sporting. Jackson Yueill was stopped, Khiry Shelton scored, and Melia stopped Cristian Espinoza to end it.