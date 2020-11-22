WGEM Sports At Ten: Sunday (November 22) Hannibal Basketball Less Than 24 Hours From Season Debut, Palmyra Football Makes It To State Semi-Final’s For 8th Time In Program History

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - After postponing their season opener against Bowling Green, the Hannibal boy's and girl's basketball team is less than 24 hours from their season debut.

On Monday, the Lady Pirates will tip off at 6 P.M. followed by the boy's team.

The boy's team is looking to improve on their previous 10-14 record.

Head Coach Marty Hull knows what his team needs to do in order for that to happen.

"We want to push the ball every opportunity, to try and get an easy transition basket or an easy 10-12 foot jump shot early because were not a huge team that going to be able to pound the ball inside. So, we're going to try to run first and get the easiest shot we can early," Hull said.

After already seeing a postponement in week one of their season, Junior Guard, Aaris Stolte, spoke on what his team must do this season to be successful.

"We have to change to adversity and whatever comes our way, do what we can to win ballgames. That way at the end of the year we hopefully win a district championship," Stolte said.

However, the Pirates are already facing a little adversity in practice.

Due to the football team's postseason run (that ended Saturday), a majority of Hull's team has been on the football field practicing, not in the gym.

But Hull believes there are benefits from his multi-sport athletes absence.

"I think its good to play without your full crop. You can see what everybody else can do, because pretty much everybody coming except for maybe one has played varsity before. So, I know what I'm getting from them."

Hull would add, "We have several new faces this year that has gotten a lot of time, a lot of reps and have come a long ways. And I think that will be able to make us go 9 or 10 deep once we get everybody back."

PALMYRA, Mo (WGEM) - After defeating Hallsville 44-30 in the Class 2 State Quarterfinals, the Palmyra Panther football team is set to play in the Semi-Finals for the first time since 2015.

Palmyra got it done on both sides of the ball on Saturday.

On defense, they had an interception and recovered a fumble.

However, those turnovers were caused by the constant pressure the panther d-line put on the Hallsville backfield.

Senior, Josh Lickfield finished with a half sack and 3.5 tackles for loss.

But the panthers were led by Clarence Cannon Conference Defensive Player of the Year, Weston King, who finished with 3.5 sacks and 4.5 tackles for loss. King talked about what makes this team so special.

"I love when a team can come together and play and play as a unit and I think we do that really well as a team. I just think the swagger we have, the way we play the game and the confidence we have in ourselves. We know bad plays are going to happen but it's all about keeping your head up and just moving onto the next play and I feel like we do that better than any team. And when we do that were one hard team to beat," King said.

King has led the team in tackles the past 2 games and with a Defensive Player of the Year award under his belt, King credits is passion and success to his teammates.

"I'm out here playing like it's my last game, you never know. I just give it my all for this team because they give their all for me. So, if I can come out here and contribute big to this team, I'll do what I do," King said.

On the offensive side of the ball Quarterback Brody Lehenbauer threw for 163 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Two of those touchdown passes going to Zane Meyers (55 and 22 yards).

On the ground, running back Ross Arch rushed for 2 touchdowns.

But after an offensive statement in the quarterfinal game, Lehenbauer isn't celebrating just yet.

"Oh, we're already back to work. We can never settle, our goal at the beginning of the year was to win a state championship so we got to make sure we get there first. So, we got to make sure we don't celebrate too much on the games before it. We got to put the work in this week and beat St. Pius," Lehenbauer said.

The Panthers will travel to St. Pius (Kansas City) Saturday for the Class 2 State Semi-Final.

Kick Off is set for 2 P.M.