Annual ‘Project Red Ribbon’ kicks off

QUINCY (WGEM) -- The 'Quinsippi Chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving' kicked off their annual 'Project Red Ribbon' project Monday.

The goal is to remind people of the risks, damage and devastation that drinking and driving can cause.

"To ask people to have a happy and safe holiday but please pick up a ribbon tie it on to your car and make the right decision do not drink and drive," said MADD Project Red Ribbon Chairman, J.T. Dozier.

The project runs through the end of the year.

You can get Free ribbons at the Quincy City Hall and area banks