Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 23, 2020

Send your birthday and anniversary wishes, along with how to pronounce names, to birthdays@wgem.com.

Note: Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.

WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Alex Crozier

Scotty Gallaher

Brady Kindhart

Stephanie Goodall

Lisa Wiegland

Laiken Craven

Patty Runquist

Ginnie Sue Murphy

Rooney Dively

Neil Armstrong

Austyn Holder

Gene Harland

Sophia Coon

Rod Tippey

Kimberly Rose

Kortnee Reid

ANNIVERSARIES

Dana & Debbie Bainter

Brian & Christy Beck