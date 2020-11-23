Clouds Build In, Then Rain Showers

Temperatures are starting off a little cooler this Monday morning, as we're in the upper 20s to mid 30s. We had clear skies overnight with light winds, so you may wake up to frost on your car. During the morning hours, I also can't rule out some fog along the rivers. If the fog does develop, it should dissipate within an hour or two after sunrise. A high pressure system currently to our south will drift eastward during the day. Meanwhile, a low pressure system will be developing over the Rocky Mountains. That means we'll start off the day with some nice sunshine, but it won't last long. Clouds will quickly build into the area as we head into the afternoon. The clouds should keep our temperatures down some, with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Some models show rain showers during the afternoon hours, but I don't believe that will happen due to dry air far above our heads. That dry air would cause the rain to evaporate before it can make it to the ground. The better chance of rain will arrive into the evening and night. Some light rain showers will be possible this evening due to warm air advection and moisture convergence.