EU invites Biden to patch up trans-Atlantic ties

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union chief Charles Michel is inviting Joe Biden once he is U.S. president to meet up next and patch up trans-Atlantic relations that have suffered over the past four years under President Donald Trump. Michel said Monday after a call with the president-elect on Monday that “now is the time to join forces. In a changing world, our partnership will be more important than ever to protect our citizens, relaunch our economies, stop global warming and create a safer world.” The 27-nation bloc has often complained about a worsening relationship under Trump, and hope that with Biden, trans-Atlantic ties can be rekindled like they were under President Barack Obama.