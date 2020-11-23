Foundation: $120 million to aid racial equity, hunger fight

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Enterprise Holdings Foundation plans to commit $120 million to promote racial equity and fight hunger. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the five-year pledge announced Monday by the philanthropic arm of the suburban St. Louis-based rental car company also calls for some of the support to be earmarked for local organizations such as Parents As Teachers. Foundation President Carolyn Kindle Betz says details of the program began in June amid a wave of protests for racial justice. The foundation was started by Enterprise founder Jack Taylor in 1982. Since then, more than $1.4 billion has been donated to nonprofits, the company said.