Google faces UK scrutiny over new advertising data revamp

LONDON (AP) — Google faces fresh regulatory scrutiny in Britain over plans to revamp its ad data system, after a group of competitors complained to regulators that the changes would cement the U.S. tech giant’s online dominance. Marketers for an Open Web is a coalition of technology and publishing companies. On Monday it urged the U.K. competition watchdog to step in and force Google to delay the rollout of its “Privacy Sandbox” scheduled for early next year. The new technology would remove so-called third party cookies that store user information on devices, replaced replaced by tools owned by Google. The Competition and Markets Authority confirmed it received the complaint.