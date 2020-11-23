Republicans, biz leaders push for action on Biden transition

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pressure is increasing on President Donald Trump’s administration to authorize a formal transition process for President-elect Joe Biden. An increasing number of Republicans, national security experts and business leaders say it is time for that process to move forward. Republican Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio on Monday called for the head of the General Services Administration to release money and staffing needed for the transition. Meanwhile, more than 160 business leaders asked GSA chief Emily Murphy to immediately acknowledge Biden as president-elect and begin the transition. Trump has publicly refused to accept defeat and is fighting the election results in court.