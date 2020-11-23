Guatemalan Congress backs down on budget after protests

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Guatemala’s Congress has backed down on a 2021 federal budget that drew angry protests, including the burning of part of the Congress building. The new budget would have slashed social spending, and was approved last week while the country was distracted by Hurricane Iota. Congressional leader Allan Rodríguez said Monday the already approved budget had been suspended, leaving it unclear what the next step might be. Guatemala’s government called fires set by protesters at Congress “terrorist acts” while the Inter-American Human Rights Commission on Sunday condemned what it called an “excessive use of force” by police against demonstrators.