Hannibal library goes back to pick-up only

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -- The Hannibal Free Public Library is going to pick-up only again to protect you and their workers from COVID-19.

Library staff said you can call or go online 48 hours in advance to make a reservation for pick up.

They said normally they would call to tell you your book is ready sooner than that.

Meanwhile they said their online programming is still available.

"Our programming is still going on for children and adults so hop on our Facebook page or a website and look at all of our virtual programming we're still serving you like I said it just looks different," said Hannibal Library Assistant Director Caitlin Greathouse.

Library staff said if you have a drop off you can still use the curb-side drop-off box on the sidewalk.