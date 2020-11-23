Hannibal Mayor asks for business, resident cooperation with COVID-19 guidelines

HAANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -- The Mayor of Hannibal is asking for your help in getting the COVID-19 situation under control in the area.

Mayor James Hark said the positivity rate is nearing 19% so he's asking business owners customers and tourists alike to follow state guidelines.

Right now he said the county is in 'Category 1 Extreme Risk Status'.

That calls for occupancy limits at businesses group sizes of 10 people or less and mask-wearing by everyone anywhere inside where social distancing can't happen.

"This is not a mandate. This is not a law. But this is the guideline that your governor has put forward to keep you safe. If all businesses would adhere to the same rules, the impact on individual businesses would be substantially less," said Mayor Hark.

He said those social groups do not include normal business activity, religious services, school, and extended family gatherings.