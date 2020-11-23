Here Comes The Rain

A fitting remix for the Beatles Song "Here Comes the Sun" as rain is indeed beginning to move into the Tri-States. A warm front is developing across Northern Missouri, ahead of which widespread rain has broken out. There are some areas which are also seeing some wintry mix as temperatures are in the 30's however it will transition to all rain overnight. The low pressure system associated with this warm front is still developing out over the Rockies and will begin to push East during the day Tuesday. There remains a chance of showers throughout the day Tuesday, but the heaviest rain threat looks to be Tuesday evening. Temperatures will gradually warm to near 50 degrees Tuesday night and could reach into the mid 50's on Wednesday. Some residual rain showers will remain across the Tri-States during the day Wednesday before skies clear Wednesday night. It's not impossible that there could be some rumbles of thunder embedded in some of the showers Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Skies will start out sunny for Thanksgiving with clouds gradually building in Thursday afternoon. High temperatures will reach into the low 50's. A weak and dry cold front will move through Thursday night which helps to bring temperatures down to the upper 40's to near 50 on Friday and mid to upper 40's for the weekend. There is a slight chance of showers next weekend, although recent model runs have begun to show more dry air in place instead.