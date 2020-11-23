Hy-Vee brings back its reserved shopping hour

QUINCY (WGEM) -- Hy-Vee announced it has reinstating its reserved shopping hour for customers considered “high risk” in response to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases throughout its eight-state region.

According to the company the reserved hour begins Monday and will be offered at all Hy-Vee locations from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., Monday through Friday, and is dedicated for these customers:

Ages 60 and older

Expectant mothers

Anyone with an underlying health condition(s) that makes him/her more susceptible to serious illness

Hy-Vee asks that all other customers are asked to please respect this hour reserved for these at-risk customers, and limit their shopping to before or after the 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. hour, Monday through Friday.

The company released the following statement on Monday, "as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the areas we serve, we believe it’s necessary to bring back this special hour to best serve customers who are at a higher risk of serious illness. Hy-Vee remains committed to our customers during these challenging times and will take all measures necessary to keep them and our employees safe."